03.08.2021 02:59:00
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Material Fact - Payment of Interest on Capital
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved as of today, August 2, 2021, the payment of interest on capital to stockholders in the amount of R$ 0.10384 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$ 0.088264 per share, except for the corporate stockholders who are able to prove that they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, with calculation based on the final stockholding position recorded on August 13, 2021, and shares traded "ex-rights" as from August 16, 2021.
Such payment will be made on August 26, 2021, as well as the payment of interest on capital already declared in 2021, under the terms specified below, resulting in the payment of the total amount of R$ 2,159 millions to be distributed net of taxes.
Date of declaration
Date of stockholding position
Net amount per share
03.16.2021
03.25.2021
R$ 0.043044
04.16.2021
04.27.2021
R$ 0.048008
05.13.2021
05.24.2021
R$ 0.041429
08.02.2021
08.13.2021
R$ 0.088264
TOTAL NET AMOUNT PER SHARE
R$ 0.220745
If you have any questions, please click on www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores as follows: Contact IR > IR Services.
São Paulo (State of São Paulo), August 2, 2021.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Note: Interest on capital amounts are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.
Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa---material-fact---payment-of-interest-on-capital-301346543.html
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
