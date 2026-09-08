Itaconix H1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - UK-based specialty polymers maker Itaconix Plc. (ITX.L) Tuesday reported a narrower loss for the first half of fiscal 2026, as strong revenue growth helped trim deficits compared with a year earlier.

For the first half ended June 30, loss before tax narrowed to $0.28 million from $0.48 million a year ago, while operating loss before tax fell to $0.23 million from $0.44 million last year.

Net loss after tax in the prior year was $0.49 million.

Loss per share shrank to 0.02 pence from 0.03 pence a year before.

Meanwhile, revenue rose to $8.29 million from $4.82 million in the previous year, driven by higher demand across key markets.

Looking ahead, the company said it is balancing investment in future growth with current revenue generation and remains confident in achieving its recently upgraded full-year 2026 revenue guidance of at least $14.8 million, alongside a small positive EBITDA.

With production capacity and resources in place to meet growing demand, Itaconix is targeting $30 million in medium-term revenue by expanding volumes with existing customers and securing new accounts from its pipeline. Management added that opportunities beyond the $30 million mark could come from new applications for its polymers in markets such as paints and agriculture.

On the LSE, shares of Itaconix were gaining 1.45 percent, changing hands at 210.00 pence.

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