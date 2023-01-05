Italdesign and CLIMB-E at CES 2023

MONCALIERI, TURIN, Italy, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italdesign is celebrating its 55th anniversary at CES 2023 in Las Vegas with Climb-E, an autonomous transportation concept, and its fresh and dynamic corporate image. Climb-E embraces evolution in the concept of local sustainable urban mobility into continuous sustainable urban mobility. Along with its intended privately owned use, Climb-E can bring services to consumers through its ability to integrate into next-gen and future civil and residential structures.

Following the success of its Pop.Up and Pop.Up Next projects in 2017 and 2018, Italdesign continues its mobility innovation and confirms its position as a pioneering technological hub capable of uniting different industrial sectors through advanced case studies. In Climb-E – with Italdesign for horizontal mobility, Schindler for vertical mobility, and Politecnico di Torino for architectural integration – the three have joined to create a visionary but realistic seamless mobility concept, featuring Easyrain's technologies.

Italdesign interprets new forms of future social and commercial activities with Climb-E and presents several examples of services offered straight to people's doors and addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

Italdesign showcases the Climb-E concept at CES 2023, along with the innovative company's fresh and dynamic new corporate image.

