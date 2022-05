Italian Digital Bank Achieves Record Growth with Temenos Banking Cloud

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the cloud banking platform, announced that Flowe, the digital bank of Banco Mediolanum, has reached a major milestone with 700,000 accounts in its first 18 months since its launch. With Temenos open platform for composable banking, Flowe is growing twice as fast as its nearest competitor. It received 150,000 new sign-ups in one week with peaks of 30,000 new customers per day. Flowe offers digital services at scale, paving the way for future profitab