Italy's Enel will Expand to the US for a Massive Solar Push

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Let there be luce.Italian energy company Enel is planning a major expansion into the US, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. It will be one of the first of many foreign renewable energy groups to set up shop in the States as the country looks to wean itself off fossil fuels.Continue reading