iteachTEXAS Now Offers Transfer Credits in Partnership with ACE

DENTON, Texas, June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American College of Education (ACE) and iteach today announced a partnership that will enable iteachTEXAS students to seamlessly transition into ACE graduate programs.

Upon completion of the iteachTEXAS certification programs, students will be able to apply up to 12 credits toward American College of Education graduate programs. For those who complete iteachTEXAS's teacher certification program, ACE will accept up to 12 credits for a variety of master's degree programs. For completers from iteachTEXAS's principal certification program, ACE will accept up to 9 credits for graduate programs. In addition to accepting credits, ACE is offering tuition grants to iteachTEXAS program completers.

"iteach is well known in Texas, and their national accreditation by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) made them a strong partner for us," said Conna Bral, Assistant Provost, Education Professions for American College of Education. "iteach's courses, mission and students fit well with ACE's graduate programs for educators."

Dr. Diann Huber founded iteachTEXAS in 2003 to help talented people become teachers while avoiding the high costs and time commitments of traditional educator preparation programs. The model she created was so successful at preparing great educators on a large scale that iteach's program is now approved in 7 states across the nation. iteach provides a fully online, self-paced curriculum which provides flexibility and accessibility to its students. In addition, 90% of the program costs are deferred until the teachers are hired. The iteach model aligns with ACE's mission to deliver high-quality, affordable and accessible online programs.

Andrew Rozell, Director of Business Development at iteachTEXAS is thrilled with the new partnership, "Working with ACE, iteach can give our program participants the opportunity to start a graduate degree and leverage the high quality work they completed in our program." Rozell continues, "Together, iteach and ACE are combining forces to train professionals to deliver effective, high-quality education to today's youth."

About iteach

iteach helps talented people become teachers. Through rigorous, research-based training, iteach combines the convenience of online learning with the support of face-to-face mentorship while removing the barriers of high costs and time commitments of traditional teacher preparation programs. Having initially certified over 13,000 K-12 educators, iteach is working to solve the teacher shortage and enhance student achievement throughout the United States. Learn more at http://www.iteach.net.

About American College of Education

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Indianapolis, American College of Education is a regionally accredited, completely online college specializing in affordable programs in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE offers more than 50 programs for adult students to pursue doctorate, master's or bachelor's degrees, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. It is the #3 conferrer of master's of education degrees in the country. Learn more at http://www.ace.edu/iteach.

