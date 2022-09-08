Itellum Chooses Hughes Managed Satellite Services to Help Bridge Costa Rica's Digital Divide

Costa Rican ISP selects Hughes JUPITER System Equipment and Ka-band Capacity to Connect Customers who Live beyond the Reach of Fiber, Wireless Service

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced that Itellum Comunicaciones Costa Rica S.R.L. (Itellum), a licensed internet service provider (ISP), selected Hughes managed satellite services to deliver high-speed internet throughout Costa Rica. The managed solution combines capacity from the Hughes JUPITER™ 2 high-throughput satellite (HTS) with JUPITER ground network equipment, enabling Itellum to offer internet service to Costa Ricans who live and work where fiber and wireless services are not available.

"Itellum is well known throughout Costa Rica as a customer-focused, premium internet provider that, until now, has connected our customers with dedicated fiber-optics and point-to-point wireless connectivity," said Timothy Foss, founder and chief executive officer, Itellum. "With the addition of Hughes JUPITER equipment and service to our portfolio, we can now bring high-speed internet access beyond the reach of terrestrial services to the most disconnected zones, including schools, national parks, government agencies, indigenous communities and businesses across the country."

"The agreement between Hughes and Itellum reflects a strong partnership and shared commitment to connecting the unconnected," said Hugo Frega, senior director, international division, Hughes. "We are excited to enter the Costa Rican market with Itellum to bring all the benefits of satellite internet to more families, businesses and municipalities that otherwise would not have access."

Enabling service on more than 75 satellites around the world, the Hughes JUPITER System is the de facto industry standard for satellite implementations. JUPITER equipment and HTS capacity power HughesNet®, the flagship satellite internet service from Hughes that connects millions of people across North and South America. HughesNet was recently named Best Rural Internet Provider and Best Satellite Internet Provider by U.S. News & World Reports 360 Reviews.

