|
16.05.2022 22:24:00
Item 9 Labs Corp. Announces Second Quarter FY 2022 Financial Results with Revenue Growth of 9% to $6.6 Million
- National Unity Rd. Dispensary Franchise Footprint Expands into Three New States
- Cultivation, Production and Processing Expansion in Nevada Nears Completion with Phase One of Arizona Development also on Track
- Management to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Key Operational and Financial Highlights Today at 4:30 p.m. ET
PHOENIX, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) (the "Company")—a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products—today reported its fiscal second quarter operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
"Last year, our team focused on strengthening our position for future growth, both locally in Arizona and nationally across the U.S.," said Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bowden. "The momentum we've achieved over the past quarter demonstrates the power of this foundation and gives a glimpse into what's ahead for our national growth and product excellence."
Key Business Highlights During Q2 FY2022 (January 1 - March 31, 2022)
- Expanded Unity Rd. dispensary franchise into three new markets – securing dispensary licenses in South Dakota and New Mexico as well as partnering with an existing dispensary in Oklahoma that is expected to be converted soon into a Unity Rd. shop.
- Actively growing the Unity Rd. national footprint through accretive acquisitions of existing dispensaries that it intends will be converted into Unity Rd. shops.
- Recent acquisition activity in the Denver market with the closing of an acquisition in Adams County, Colorado and an Asset Purchase Agreement for a medicinal and recreational dispensary and cultivator operating in the desirable Washington Park neighborhood of Denver.
- Item 9 Labs' Orion 710 series has been making waves throughout the Arizona market, sweeping the best indica and best sativa cannabis vape categories at Arizona's Spring ERRL Cup in March.
- Cultivation site in Pahrump, Nevada is almost completed.
- Phase one of the Coolidge, Arizona master site development remains on track with a target completion date this summer.
- Added franchising veteran Shane Evans to board of directors.
Bowden continued, "Focusing on execution sums up our plan for 2022 as we continue our mission to keep the door to cannabis entrepreneurship open to the everyday entrepreneur and bring more high-quality, alternative medicine to consumers nationwide. As large equity holders, our goals remain aligned with our shareholders in creating long-term value and brands that are built to last."
Key Financial Highlights for Q2 FY2022 (compared with Q2 FY2021)
- Revenue increased 9% to $6.6 million
- Gross profit totaled $2.7 million
- Gross margin remained strong at approximately 40%
- Operating loss of $2.8 million compared with operating income of $0.5 million
- Net loss of $3.9 million compared with net income of $50 thousand
- Net loss included $1.1 million ($255,000 paid in cash) of interest expense compared with $.5 million ($143,000 paid in cash)
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.9 million compared with adjusted EBITDA profit of $1.0 million (invested significantly in franchise expenses, human capital, and infrastructure for expansion)
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.1 million as of March 31, 2022
- Escrow deposits of $10.1 million in cash set aside for expansion as of March 31, 2022
Conference Call and Webcast Information – Tuesday, May 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bowden and Chief Financial Officer Bobby Mikkelsen will host the Company's Q2 FY2022 results call.
- Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
- Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
- Access by Zoom: A live and archived webcast will be available via Sequire, click on this webcast link to register or access the replay.
- Access by Phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time: Dial-in number: 669-900-6833 // Meeting ID: 96267842685 // Passcode: 389480
- Questions: Please submit questions to investors@item9labscorp.com before the presentation begins. The management team will do their best to answer all questions.
ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
September 30,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 105,128
$ 1,454,460
Accounts receivable, net
1,177,003
1,448,280
Inventory
4,819,619
6,391,351
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
782,556
802,558
Total current assets
6,884,306
10,096,649
Property and equipment, net
24,009,739
10,877,848
Right of use asset
730,516
156,938
Construction escrow deposits
10,096,928
17,744,913
Deposits
98,701
600,000
Other assets
1,229,940
608,874
Intangible assets, net
19,590,433
18,659,095
Goodwill
58,233,386
58,064,816
Total Assets
$120,873,949
$ 116,809,133
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 5,522,921
$ 3,759,818
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
2,646,036
2,678,694
Accrued interest
1,792,925
1,391,766
Accrued expenses
1,241,683
1,169,776
Deferred revenue, current portion
219,992
119,992
Notes payable, current portion, net of discounts
21,136,912
4,536,002
Income tax payable
3,324
-
Operating lease liability, current portion
219,773
56,592
Convertible notes payable, net of discounts
2,815,880
1,277,394
Total current liabilities
35,599,446
14,990,034
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
345,855
655,851
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
518,520
104,406
Notes payables, net of current portion and discounts
1,645,043
14,957,399
Total liabilities
38,108,864
30,707,690
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 108,269,428 and 107,074,417 shares issued and 95,969,428 and 94,774,417 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively
10,827
10,707
Additional paid-in capital
137,280,385
133,414,830
Accumulated deficit
(41,097,186)
(33,874,094)
Treasury stock
(13,450,000)
(13,450,000)
Total Item 9 Labs Corp. Stockholders' Equity
82,744,026
86,101,443
Non-controlling interest
21,059
-
Total Stockholders' Equity
82,765,085
86,101,443
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$120,873,949
$ 116,809,133
ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
For the six months ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Revenues, net
$ 6,638,186
$ 6,110,631
$ 12,824,197
$ 9,150,195
Cost of revenues
3,960,948
3,121,045
7,748,193
4,729,176
Gross profit
2,677,238
2,989,586
5,076,004
4,421,019
Operating expenses
Professional fees and outside services
556,721
613,758
1,214,166
907,713
Payroll and employee related expenses
3,055,244
1,318,842
5,205,950
2,422,146
Sales and marketing
613,902
84,165
1,053,338
127,346
Depreciation and amortization
442,477
105,897
881,612
248,442
Other operating expenses
786,167
349,517
1,632,835
564,054
Provision for (recovery of) bad debt
(5,000)
-
(5,000)
-
Total expenses
5,449,511
2,472,179
9,982,901
4,269,701
Income (loss) from operations
(2,772,273)
517,407
(4,906,897)
151,318
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(1,097,373)
(468,387)
(2,307,763)
(1,176,754)
Other income
318
-
318
-
Total other income (expense), net
(1,097,055)
(468,387)
(2,307,445)
(1,176,754)
Net income (loss), before income tax provision (benefit)
(3,869,328)
49,020
(7,214,342)
(1,025,436)
Income tax provision (benefit)
3,324
-
3,324
-
Net income (loss)
(3,872,652)
49,020
(7,217,666)
(1,025,436)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
5,426
-
5,426
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Item 9 Labs Corp.
$ (3,878,078)
$ 49,020
$ (7,223,092)
$ (1,025,436)
Basic net income (loss) per common share
$ (0.04)
$ 0.00
$ (0.08)
$ (0.02)
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
95,271,726
65,880,141
95,088,960
62,143,521
Diluted net income (loss) per common share
$ (0.04)
$ 0.00
$ (0.08)
$ (0.02)
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
95,271,726
84,938,235
95,088,960
62,143,521
ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three months ended March 31,
Six months ended March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ (3,872,652)
$ 49,020
$ (7,217,666)
$ (1,025,436)
Depreciation and amortization
442,477
105,897
881,612
248,442
Interest expense
1,097,373
468,387
2,307,763
1,176,754
Income tax expense
3,324
-
3,324
-
Stock-based expense
1,363,485
304,672
1,870,779
772,580
Acquisition related costs
23,676
87,060
23,676
266,738
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (942,317)
$ 1,015,036
$ (2,130,512)
$ 1,439,078
About Item 9 Labs Corp.
Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Item 9 Labs Corp. provides Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of its performance. To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, Item 9 Labs Corp. supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and acquisition related expenses. Item 9 Labs Corp. management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of the business model. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the strength of the underlying operations of the business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze its operations between periods and over time. Item 9 Labs Corp. finds this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider its non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Media Contact:
Item 9 Labs Corp.
Jayne Levy, VP of Communications
Email: Jayne@item9labs.com
Investor Contact:
Item 9 Labs Corp.
800-403-1140
Email: investors@item9labscorp.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/item-9-labs-corp-announces-second-quarter-fy-2022-financial-results-with-revenue-growth-of-9-to-6-6-million-301548294.html
SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Item 9 Labs Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Item 9 Labs Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Item 9 Labs Corp Registered Shs
|0,95
|-4,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt stärker -- DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Indizes gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der ATX zeigte sich zum Start in die neue Handelswoche freundlich, wogegen es für den deutschen Leitindex abwärts ging. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Montag unentschlossen. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.