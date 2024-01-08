iTeos Announces 2024 Strategic Priorities and Anticipated Milestones

- TIGIT program clinical data readouts anticipated in 2024, including two Phase 2 trials assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab in 1L NSCLC and 1L HNSCC

- Adenosine portfolio clinical data readouts anticipated in second half of 2024, including inupadenant’s Phase 2 A2A-005 and EOS-984’s Phase 1 trial

- EOS-984 preclinical data demonstrating novel mechanism of action in the adenosine pathway anticipated in second quarter of 2024

- Cash balance and investment balance of $644.9 million as of September 30, 2023 expected to provide runway through 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today outlined business updates and strategic priorities for 2024.

"Over the past twelve months, the TIGIT competitive landscape has substantially evolved, further positioning iTeos and GSK as a potential leader with our high-quality TIGIT:PD-1 doublet, belrestotug + dostarlimab. We remain very encouraged by our progress ahead of a defining year for the company where we anticipate multiple data readouts across our IO portfolio throughout 2024, including three Phase 2 trials, one Phase 1 trial, and the unveiling of preclinical data and the novel mechanism of action for EOS-984,” said Michel Detheux, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of iTeos. "We believe 2024 will be an exciting year where we anticipate furthering our ambition to bring best- and first-in-class science to patients and validate our vision of building a pipeline of highly differentiated IO therapies.”

Program Highlights

Belrestotug (EOS-448/GSK4428859A): IgG1 anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody targeting first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) in collaboration with GSK

Preparation underway for Phase 3 registrational studies that will evaluate the belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet



GALAXIES Lung-201 : topline data from Phase 2 platform trial assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet in first-line advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer anticipated in 2024



: topline data from Phase 2 platform trial assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet in first-line advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer anticipated in 2024 GALAXIES H&N-202 : enrollment ongoing in Phase 2 platform study assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet and a triplet with GSK’s investigational anti-CD96 antibody (GSK’608) in first-line patients with PD-L1 positive recurrent / metastatic HNSCC



: enrollment ongoing in Phase 2 platform study assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet and a triplet with GSK’s investigational anti-CD96 antibody (GSK’608) in first-line patients with PD-L1 positive recurrent / metastatic HNSCC TIG-006 HNSCC : topline data from Phase 2 expansion trial assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet in first-line PD-L1 positive advanced or metastatic HNSCC anticipated in 2024



: topline data from Phase 2 expansion trial assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet in first-line PD-L1 positive advanced or metastatic HNSCC anticipated in 2024 TIG-006 mNSCLC : enrollment ongoing in Phase 2 expansion trial assessing belrestotug, dostarlimab, and chemotherapy triplet in first-line advanced or metastatic NSCLC



: enrollment ongoing in Phase 2 expansion trial assessing belrestotug, dostarlimab, and chemotherapy triplet in first-line advanced or metastatic NSCLC TIG-007 : the Company has deprioritized the Phase 1/2 TIG-007 trial assessing belrestotug and in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s iberdomide due to the evolving treatment landscape in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM)



: the Company has deprioritized the Phase 1/2 TIG-007 trial assessing belrestotug and in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s iberdomide due to the evolving treatment landscape in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) Continued advancement of Phase 1b trials exploring two novel triplets in advanced solid tumors: belrestotug + dostarlimab and GSK’s investigational anti-CD96 antibody (GSK’608), and belrestotug + dostarlimab and GSK’s investigational anti-PVRIG antibody (GSK’562)



Adenosine Pathway

Inupadenant (EOS-850): insurmountable small molecule antagonist targeting adenosine A 2A receptor in second-line NSCLC

A2A-005 : topline data from the dose escalation portion of the Phase 2 trial with inupadenant and platinum-doublet chemotherapy in post-IO metastatic non-squamous NSCLC anticipated in late 2024



: topline data from the dose escalation portion of the Phase 2 trial with inupadenant and platinum-doublet chemotherapy in post-IO metastatic non-squamous NSCLC anticipated in late 2024 IO-001: completed enrollment of the Phase 2 IO-001 monotherapy high biomarker trial in advanced solid tumors. The Company plans to integrate IO-001 biomarker knowledge into the development strategy of future inupadenant clinical trials.



EOS-984: first-in-class small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1), a dominant transporter of adenosine on lymphocytes involved in T cell metabolism, expansion, effector function, and survival

Preclinical mechanism of action data anticipated in the second quarter of 2024



Topline data from the Phase 1 dose escalation trial in advanced malignancies anticipated in the second half of 2024



Financial Updates

Cash Position: The Company’s cash and cash equivalent position was $644.9 million as of September 30, 2023. The Company continues to expect its cash balance to provide runway through 2026, which includes the initiation of multiple Phase 3 registrational trials assessing the belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes, including the TIGIT/CD226 axis and the adenosine pathway. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

About Belrestotug (EOS-448/ GSK4428859A)

Belrestotug is an Fc active human immunoglobulin G1, or IgG1, monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting T cell immunoglobulin and immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif domains (TIGIT), an important inhibitory receptor which contributes to the suppression of innate immune responses against cancer. As an optimized high-affinity, potent anti-TIGIT mAb, belrestotug is designed to enhance the antitumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism by engaging with TIGIT and Fc?R, a key regulator of immune responses which induces cytokine release and antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). The therapeutic candidate is progressing in multiple indications in collaboration with GSK.

About Inupadenant (EOS-850)

Inupadenant is a next-generation small molecule antagonist targeting adenosine A 2A receptor (A 2A R), the primary receptor on immune cells whose activation by adenosine suppresses innate and adaptive immune cell responses leading to inhibition of antitumor responses. Optimized for potency, high selectivity of A 2A R, and activity at high adenosine concentrations in solid tumors, inupadenant is uniquely designed with its insurmountable profile to inhibit the ATP-adenosine pathway and has the potential for enhanced antitumor activity as compared to other A 2A R antagonists in clinical development. The therapeutic candidate is in Phase 2 development.

About EOS-984

EOS-984 is a first-in-class small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) designed to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation. The therapeutic candidate has the potential to fully reverse the profound immunosuppressive action of adenosine on T and B cells and is in Phase 1 development.

