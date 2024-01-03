|
iTeos to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. PST (6:00 p.m. EST).
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.iteostherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes, including the TIGIT:CD226 axis and the adenosine pathway. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.
Internet Posting of Information
iTeos Therapeutics routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of its website at www.iteostherapeutics.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about iTeos Therapeutics.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Contact:
Carl Mauch
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
carl.mauch@iteostherapeutics.com
Media Contact:
media@iteostherapeutics.com
