Iteris Awarded $1.7 Million by San Bernardino County Transportation Authority for Regional Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiative

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $1.7 million contract from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program, representing continued demand for Iteris’ cloud-enabled managed services, specialized consulting services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in a key geographic market.

SBCTA authorized a $700,000 task order for use of Iteris’ recently launched congestion management service for intersections and arterials to augment SBCTA’s traffic management operations on an ongoing basis, as part of a pilot project with the City of Rancho Cucamonga and the City of Ontario to showcase traffic signal synchronization technology and services throughout Haven Avenue, which could lead to broader application throughout San Bernardino County. This offer bundles Iteris’ expertise and resources with the signal performance measures (SPM) features of Iteris’ ClearGuide® SaaS-based mobility intelligence solution for both cities. With ClearGuide SPM™, Iteris experts can monitor the health and safety of intersections, streamline their analysis through configurable alerts, and identify and prioritize optimizations without visiting the field. The City of Ontario will also be piloting Iteris’ asset management service for intersections and arterials as part of the program. The overall goal of Iteris’ offering is to prevent the degradation of signal operations over time, the traditional method of signal timing updates, by maintaining optimized signal coordination as traffic patterns change.

In addition, SBCTA has extended a one-year contract with an additional $1 million to implement various intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions Iteris has designed for the Haven Avenue program. Under the project agreement, Iteris will upgrade traffic signal and traffic management center (TMC) communications network and ITS devices, as well as provide signal timing and coordination services that will improve traffic flow, enhance public safety and decrease stops along Haven Avenue, which covers key signalized intersections within Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario, including six California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on/off ramp signals.

SBCTA joins other organizations including the Georgia Department of Transportation, the City of Lake Forest, the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture and the OC 405 Partners Joint Venture, which selected Iteris’ managed services to augment their traffic management and asset management operations to reduce congestion, and improve safety and sustainability.

"We are proud to continue to support SBCTA’s goals of improving the safety, mobility and sustainability of San Bernardino County road users by embarking on this regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability project,” said Scott Carlson, general manager and vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. "This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ specialized consulting services, SaaS solutions and managed services across the west coast, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

Iteris’ managed services and SaaS solutions are key components of the ClearMobility™ Platform – the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

