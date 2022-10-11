Iteris Awarded $1 Million Extension for Continued Support of Florida Department of Transportation Initiative for Regional Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $1 million work order extension from Metric Engineering to support the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program.

This extension supports an original initiative that Iteris announced last December with FDOT: a five-year sub-contract agreement with Metric Engineering in which Iteris will be the lead consultant for the arterials in the regional traffic management center, as well as lead the signal timing program in conjunction. Metric Engineering will further work on FDOT’s integrated corridor management (ICM) program with Iteris, in which Iteris supports projects to maintain travel time reliability, reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, improve safety and mobility, and improve the overall travel experience for all road users—including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians.

"We look forward to furthering our work with FDOT to improve the safety, mobility and sustainability of Florida roads, but today our thoughts go to the Florida communities who are still reeling from Hurricane Ian,” said Scott Carlson, vice president and general manager, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. "While we are fortunate that our operations were not impacted, we know the road to rebuilding will be long, and we send our best wishes to everyone impacted. Our teams have resumed providing critical support to regional agency customers, including through projects like this one, as the state looks towards the future.”

Under the terms of the professional services work order extension, Iteris’ engineers will be embedded at FDOT’s Regional Traffic Management Center, addressing incident management, timing adjustments, corridor retiming and workforce development. Over 1,000 signals in FDOT District 5 will benefit from the service, including across Orange County, Seminole County, Brevard County, Osceola County, Lake County, Flagler County and Volusia County.

The overall project will reduce delays and stops on key corridors to reduce CO2 emissions and fuels consumption, leading to a more sustainable environment and better air quality.

