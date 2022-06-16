Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $3.2 million-contract by the City of Baton Rouge for a smart mobility, safety and sustainability initiative, demonstrating demand for Iteris’ advanced detection systems in a key southern U.S. market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005189/en/

Iteris Selected by City of Baton Rouge for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiative (Photo: Business Wire)

According to mobility data collected by Texas A&M’s Urban Mobility Scorecard, Baton Rouge is one of the most congested mid-size urban areas in the country. Under the terms of the contract, Iteris will upgrade over 200 key signalized intersections across hundreds of miles in Baton Rouge, representing almost 50% of signalized intersections in the city, to improve traffic flow, safety and sustainability.

With Iteris’ Vantage Vector® hybrid video and radar detection systems, the City of Baton Rouge will be able to differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians to improve traffic flow and safety for all road users, while saving money.

The intersection upgrades will enable the city to adjust traffic signal timing to accommodate slower-moving road users, and minimize congestion and delays. The reduced congestion, as well as the ability to reduce the risk of collisions at the intersection, will help to improve safety, while also improving air quality through reductions in carbon emissions.

In addition to its ability to differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians for rich data and insights on trends in traffic volumes and modes of transportation, the Vantage Vector system has high-precision radar sensing technology that enables dilemma zone and red-light running safety applications. Vantage Vector’s advanced dilemma zone and red-light running detection capabilities help to reduce the risks of rear-end and right-angle collisions by either extending a signal phase to give drivers more time to react or enabling an all-red phase, pausing traffic until the intersection is cleared.

Implementation of Iteris’ advanced multimodal detection systems supports Baton Rouge’s goal of becoming a transportation super-network that seamlessly supports connected and automated vehicles.

Iteris’ Vantage Vector hybrid detection system is a key component of the ClearMobility® Platform – the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

"We are pleased to be working with Iteris to upgrade our smart mobility infrastructure by implementing state-of-the-art detection systems at key signalized intersections,” said Mike Falcon, traffic engineer at the City of Baton Rouge. "By using Iteris’ detection systems, we are providing road users throughout the city with improved safety and increased mobility at the intersection, while improving air quality by reducing emissions.”

"We are thrilled to support the City of Baton Rouge’s goal of improving safety and mobility for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, while maximizing efficiency and improving air quality throughout the city,” said Mark Nogaki, senior vice president, sales at Iteris. "This new contract, which is testament to the spirit of innovation at the City of Baton Rouge, demonstrates increasing demand for Iteris’ leading solutions for the smart mobility infrastructure management market and underscores the city’s commitment to a technology framework that will serve its communities for decades to come.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should,” "will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and capabilities and benefits of our advanced detection systems. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services and products in a cost-efficient manner; government funding and budgetary delays, issues and timing; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; the adverse impacts of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005189/en/