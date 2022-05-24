Iteris to Participate at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Investor Conference on June 7, 2022

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves will be hosting individual meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Iteris management, please contact your Stifel representative, or Iteris' investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

