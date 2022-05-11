Iteris to Present at B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 26, 2022

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been invited to present at the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 25-26, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Douglas Groves are scheduled to present on Thursday, May 26 at 1:40 p.m. PT (4:40 p.m. ET), and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact your B. Riley representative, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.iteris.com. A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005292/en/