Iteris to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on January 14, 2020

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held on January 14-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Doug Groves are scheduled to present on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.iteris.com. A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact your Needham representative or send an email to conferences@needhamco.com.

About the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

The 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC) provides institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to approximately 340 growth companies from a broad range of industries including communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; Internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services. In additional to presentations by senior executives, NGC features outstanding keynote speakers and a variety of thematic panels discussing critical topics that will impact technology markets in 2020 and beyond. One-on-one meetings will be available to qualified investors. To register, please contact your Needham Sales Representative or conferences@needhamco.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive.

