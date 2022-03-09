Iteris Unveils Powerful New Asset Management SaaS Solution

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has launched a new smart mobility infrastructure asset management solution, ClearAsset™.

The state-of-the-art asset management solution, which can be delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) or managed service basis, enables state, regional and local transportation agencies to track and maintain the inventory and operational status of technology equipment deployed in the field or warehoused, conduct lifecycle analysis, and monitor asset performance over time. With ClearAsset, agencies can maximize equipment uptime for improved overall operations, and management of traffic signals and highway ITS.

The ClearAsset SaaS solution provides transportation agencies with 24/7 networking monitoring of IP-based assets to automate down-device detection and work order creation. Using automated alerts and configurable workflows, ClearAsset can seamlessly create work orders and service requests to be evaluated by maintenance staff. When delivered as a managed service, agencies receive 24/7 support from Iteris’ network operations center team.

In addition, ClearAsset leverages Iteris’ ClearMobility™ Cloud and interoperates with the company’s family of smart mobility infrastructure management SaaS solutions, offering a unique, proactive ability to monitor, manage and optimize the health of mobility infrastructure to transportation agencies, which are critically challenged in this supply-constrained environment to maintain their ITS assets.

ClearAsset forms a core part of Iteris’ asset management service, which has already been selected by early adopters including the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). GDOT selected Iteris’ asset management service to improve statewide ITS maintenance following the successful deployment of a similar ITS Asset Management System for VDOT. This new service will expand Iteris’ asset management for VDOT from tens of thousands of highway ITS assets to include 4,500 traffic signals statewide.

"We are thrilled to announce Iteris’ launch of the most powerful asset management SaaS solution available for the smart mobility infrastructure management market,” said Todd Kell, vice president, Mobility Operations Services at Iteris. "With the addition of ClearAsset, our state, regional and local transportation agency customers can now manage the lifecycle and performance of their ITS assets more effectively, and ultimately increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of their existing transportation infrastructure.”

ClearAsset is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform – the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

