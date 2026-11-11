ITG Posts Q3 Loss; Adj. EBITDA Up 64%; Lifts Fiscal 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - ITG, Inc. (ITG), a provider of end-to-end services to the digital infrastructure industry, on Tuesday reported loss for the third quarter, despite higher revenue. The company provided its guidance for fourth quarter, and raised its revenue outlook for the fiscal 2026, besides estimating its fiscal earnings.

For the quarter, net loss attributable to ITG, Inc. was $6.149 million, compared to the year ago income of $0.827 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense rose to $21.880 million from $15.106 million in the prior year quarter.

Interest expenses also increased to $19,880 million from $15,920 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 64% year-over-year to $64.542 million from $39.333 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.4 percent.

Revenue increased 49% year-over-year to $461.528 million from $309.174 million, reflecting sustained customer demand and heavy market activity in the communications and digital infrastructure sphere, particularly driven by broadband fiber deployment awards. Further, NTM Backlog increased to $1,539 million from $1,209 million prior year, indicating the possibility for stronger revenue for the remaining part of fiscal year.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to grow year-over-over by 31 percent to $51 million, foreseeing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4 percent. Revenue is estimated at $378 million, a growth of 15 percent year-over-year.

For the fiscal 2026, ITG now expects an adjusted EBITDA of $203 million, to grow 37 percent year-over-year, and slightly higher than the previous guidance of $202 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected at 12.9 percent, while it was earlier estimated at 13 percent.

The fiscal revenue too is now anticipated to grow 37 percent year-over-year, and total $1.578 billion, which is an increase from the previous guidance of $1.556 billion.

ITG closed closed Tuesday on the Nasdaq at $5.34, down 0.74 percent.

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