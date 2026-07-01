ITG Prices IPO Of Around 19.51 Mln Shares At $16.00/shr, To Raise $279.2 Mln

(RTTNews) - ITG, Inc. (ITG), a communications and digital infrastructure services provider, announced the pricing of Initial public offering or IPO of around 19.51 million shares of its Class A common stock at the price to the public of $16.00 per share, aiming to raise around $279.2 million in net proceeds.

In addition, the company has given underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.93 million shares at the IPO price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The said shares are expected to start trading on July 1 on Nasdaq with the ticker "ITG". The offering would close on July 2, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, along with the net proceeds from the sale of any shares, to repay outstanding principal under its revolving credit facility and term loan facility.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunners and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.