Itiviti Partners With NBTrader to Offer Alternative Path for Order Routing

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, has partnered with NBTrader, an independent specialist on the development and supply of trading technologies for the Professional and Private Investor UK market.

NBTrader will utilize Itiviti's global NYFIX connectivity platform to provide their clients with lower-cost alternatives to their current routing solutions. It includes a FIX-based order routing network that connects 1,600+ buy-side, sell-side and trading venues across all asset classes, combining state-of-the-art technology and network infrastructure to deliver continuous service and performance, with zero downtime over more than 10 years of operation. In addition, the NYFIX portal provides access to session status monitoring tools, complimentary TCA reports and a multi-asset, post-trade matching engine.

"I am very pleased to welcome NBTrader to our NYFIX community and provide a world-class routing alternative for new and existing clients," said Lee Griggs, Head of EMEA, Itiviti. "The NYFIX network is synonymous with order routing and we are continuously expanding our community of partners and participants to further benefit global buy-side clients."

"I am delighted to launch our connection to NYFIX," said Roger Golesworthy, NBTrader CEO. "Our expanding client base is always looking for more cost-efficient routes to their selected brokers coupled with a rapid turnaround in establishing new connections."

NYFIX, the broker independent, vendor agnostic FIX community, connects buy-side, sell-side and trading venues in the industry's most stable and flexible order routing network - delivered as a managed service.

For further information, please contact:

Lee Griggs,

Head of EMEA,

Itiviti,

Tel: +44-0207-9420958

Email: lee.griggs@itiviti.com

Amal Ahmed

Head of Marketing & Communications

EMEA, Itiviti,

Tel: +44-0207-9420950

Email: amal.ahmed@itiviti.com

Roger Golesworthy

CEO

NBTrader Solutions Ltd

Tel +44-7786-967849,

Email roger.golesworthy@nbtrader.co.uk

About NB Trader

NBTrader is a trading technology specialist with over 30 years' experience in the development and supply of trading technologies for the Professional and Private Investor UK market. NBTrader systems have underpinned market data and trading infrastructure in the City since 1986, both as direct vendor, and providing white-label systems supplier to other vendors.

NBTrader is a privately owned Financial Technology company based in and operating in the UK providing high-functioning OMS systems and routing solutions to buy- and sell-side financial organisations. NBTrader specialises in configurable and customisable STP solutions, maximising automatic routing and execution across a wide range of asset classes, geographic locations and venues, minimising human interaction and eliminating causes of potential problems.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent, and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centres and serving around 2,000 customers in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB , on Facebook @ItivitiAB , and on LinkedIn

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-partners-with-nbtrader-to-offer-alternative-path-for-order-routing,c2968447

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/2968447/1147053.pdf Press release in PDF format

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB