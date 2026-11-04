04.11.2026 06:49:33

ITOCHU Corp H1 Profit Climbs On Revenue Growth; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japanese trading house ITOCHU Corp. (IOC.F, 8001.T) reported Wednesday higher first-half profit and revenues. Further, the firm maintained outlook for fiscal 2026.

In the first half, profit attributable to the company climbed 16 percent to 580.472 billion yen or 83.06 yen per basic share from 500.280 billion yen or 70.84 yen per basic share in the prior year.

Trading income was 413.188 billion yen, up 16.7 percent from 354.140 billion yen in the previous year.

Revenues for the period grew 9.4 percent to 7.930 trillion yen from 7.249 trillion yen last year.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company still projects total dividend of 44 yen per share, including a year- end dividend of 22 yen per share.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company still attributable profit of 950 billion yen or 136.75 yen per basic share, a growth of 5.5 percent from last year.

In Tokyo, the shares were trading 0.31 percent lower, at 2,264.00

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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