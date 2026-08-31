31.08.2026 07:35:36

Itochu Plans 215.2 Bln Dentsu Soken Tender Offer At 2,880/Shr Yen

(RTTNews) - Itochu Corp. (8001.T), on Monday, announced plans to launch a tender offer for Dentsu Soken Inc. (4812.T) at 2,880 yen per share, with a planned total purchase amount of up to 215.2 billion yen.

The plan is targeted to begin in early November 2026

The tender offer is part of a strategic alliance with Dentsu Group in IT services and retail media.

The company Itochu plans to acquire up to 38.22% of Dentsu Soken.

Following completion, Itochu and Dentsu Group plan to make Dentsu Soken a joint venture, with VIC holding approximately 38% of the shares.

Dentsu Soken is expected to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange as part of the privatization process.

The alliance aims to combine Itochu's broad customer base, cross-industry expertise and business development capabilities with Dentsu Group's advertising and marketing expertise to create new opportunities in IT services and retail media.

Dentsu Soken is 1.93% lesser at JPY 2,852 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Itochu is 0.57% higher at JPY 2,128.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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