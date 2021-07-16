ITPR Expands To The North West With A New Office In Manchester

MANCHESTER, England, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITPR , the specialist B2B technology PR consultancy, today announces that it marked 100 days under new ownership by opening for business in Manchester, UK.

This expansion gives businesses in the North West easier access to one of the most recognised and longest standing independent PR consultancies in the UK B2B technology sector.

David Beesley, Managing Director at ITPR, commented, "I've spent over a decade in ITPR building a reputation for creating data-driven digital PR campaigns that measure impact using the latest website analytic tools, and now I want to expand our services to B2B Tech companies in the North West."

Earlier this year Beesley completed a management buyout (MBO) of ITPR from digital business consultancy, Huble Digital, becoming the principal shareholder of one of the most recognised and longest standing independent PR consultancies in the UK B2B technology sector.

ITPR will retain its presence in London, however, as part of a strategic development plan, ITPR has set its sights on growing a client base in the North West of England.

Beesley continues, "The opportunities for growth in Manchester are huge considering the announcement of a major new digital and technology hub by 2025 and the City being included as one of the world's top locations to start and scale up a FinTech company. Setting up an office in Manchester is an exciting next step in our own future growth strategy."

The PR consultancy is on the lookout for talent in the North West as it looks to strengthen its capacity to provide digital PR media engagement, Content Creation and Market Research services.

ITPR is a UK-based B2B technology PR consultancy with offices in London and Manchester. It supports business growth through measurable PR campaigns that build brand awareness and drive sales leads.

The ITPR client portfolio consists of global enterprise software providers, large UK SMEs and scale-ups. ITPR delivers services including content creation, message development, market research, media engagement, social media management, blogging, and international media relations.

ITPR's B2B Technology PR campaigns use website analytics to measure how PR activity impacts the overall performance of a business' marketing, supporting lead generation and customer acquisition, providing measurable ROI to its clients' C-level executives.

