Itron Accepting Nominations for Fourth Annual Itron Innovator Award

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, is now accepting nominations for the fourth annual Itron Innovator Award. The award will recognize an Itron city or utility customer that has leveraged Itron’s partner enablement programs to push the envelope of innovation and deliver solutions that improve resource efficiencies, enhance safety and connect communities. The winner will be announced at Itron Inspire 2022, Itron’s premier, customer-focused event, which will be held Sept. 23-30 in Marco Island, FL. Nominations are due by Saturday, Aug. 20.

Nominations must be for an Itron city or utility customer that has successfully leveraged the Itron Developer Program and/or the Partner Ecosystem. The solution also must either be in a pilot phase, deployed in the field and/or delivering quantifiable outcomes to be considered eligible. Additionally, the solution must be successfully integrated with Itron technology – either networks, back-office software or our distributed intelligence platform.

The 2021 Itron Innovator Award was awarded to CPS Energy for the utility’s collaborative community leadership and smart city application pilot, which took advantage of multiple IoT sensors developed through Itron’s partner enablement program, including ambient noise, air quality, flood and parking sensors. The 2020 Itron Innovator Award was awarded to Australian energy utility Western Power for its Smart Lab in Perth, Western Australia, which was developed through Itron’s partner enablement program.

"We are committed to solving our industry’s most pressing challenges through our partner ecosystem and to helping our partners promote their solutions to Itron customers,” said Christina Haslund, head of partner management at Itron. "We look forward to presenting our fourth annual Itron Innovator Award to an Itron customer that has successfully leveraged our partner ecosystem to deliver breakthrough solutions in energy and water efficiency and in smart communities.”

Itron’s robust partner ecosystem is key to delivering innovative solutions. With Itron’s ecosystem and partner network, cities and utilities can leverage cutting-edge, data-driven solutions to address critical business, operational and customer or community challenges and are positioned to create more resourceful and vibrant communities for generations to come.

Submit an Itron customer, partner or project here by Aug. 20, 2022.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005262/en/