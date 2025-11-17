Itron Agrees To Buy Locusview In $525 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Monday agreed to acquire Locusview, Ltd. and subsidiaries, a privately held utility-focused software and services company that is based in the United States and Israel.

The purchase price for the acquisition is $525 million and will be funded through cash on hand. The transaction is expected to close in January of 2026.

"Locusview's digital construction management platform further expands Itron's Resiliency Solutions offerings to our customers," commented Tom Deitrich, Itron's president and CEO. "Locusview's scalable SaaS based business is purpose-built and helps critical infrastructure providers improve the productivity and management of construction projects. Given the need to dramatically increase grid build out and the efficiency of operations, the combination of Itron and Locusview creates an exciting platform for the future. We look forward to welcoming Shahar and his team to Itron and accelerating the growth of this innovative platform."

Shahar Levi, co-founder and CEO of Locusview, remarked, "I've had the privilege of watching our team turn an idea into an industry-focused and category leading platform that is now trusted across the utility industry. We set out to pioneer digital construction management — to give operators of critical infrastructure a tool built for their world, one that brings planning, execution, and close-out into a single, real-time, enterprise-scale workflow. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Locusview and our customers where we can scale our operations and accelerate our mission to support the critical needs of infrastructure providers globally."