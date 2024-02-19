19.02.2024 22:05:00

Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Raymond James & Associates’ 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 4, 2024, Orlando, Florida – Tom Deitrich, president and chief executive officer of Itron, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Piper Sandler 24th Annual Energy Conference, March 19, 2024, Las Vegas – Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron, will participate in a panel and investor meetings.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Itron, Inc.

  • LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc
  • X: https://twitter.com/ItronInc
  • Newsroom: www.itron.com/company/newsroom
  • Blog: https://blogs.itron.com

 

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Itron Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Itron Inc. 69,50 0,72% Itron Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Mittwoch leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex auf die Nulllinie zurückfällt. Die Börsen in Asien finden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen