19.02.2024 22:05:00
Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
- Raymond James & Associates’ 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 4, 2024, Orlando, Florida – Tom Deitrich, president and chief executive officer of Itron, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
- Piper Sandler 24th Annual Energy Conference, March 19, 2024, Las Vegas – Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron, will participate in a panel and investor meetings.
About Itron
Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.
