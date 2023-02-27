|
27.02.2023 15:01:12
Itron Guides Q1 FY23 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Itron, Inc. (ITRI) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2023.
For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.05 to $0.15 per share on revenues between $460 million and $475 million.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share on revenues of $450.96 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For fiscal 2023, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.70 to $1.10 per share on revenues between $1.85 billion and $1.95 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.53 per share on revenues of $1.88 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.23
|Itron Q4 Recap: 4% Topline Decline, Favorable Mix Driven Margin Expansion, New Restructuring Plan & More (Benzinga)
|
26.02.23
|Ausblick: Itron präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.02.23
|Earnings Preview: Itron (Benzinga)
|
12.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Itron stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Itron Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Itron Inc.
|52,50
|7,98%