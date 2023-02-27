Itron Guides Q1 FY23 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Itron, Inc. (ITRI) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2023.

For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.05 to $0.15 per share on revenues between $460 million and $475 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share on revenues of $450.96 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2023, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.70 to $1.10 per share on revenues between $1.85 billion and $1.95 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.53 per share on revenues of $1.88 billion for the year.

