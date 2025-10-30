Itron Aktie

Itron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888379 / ISIN: US4657411066

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 13:59:48

Itron Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Itron Inc. (ITRI) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $65.613 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $77.959 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Itron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $71.812 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $581.625 million from $615.462 million last year.

Itron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65.613 Mln. vs. $77.959 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $581.625 Mln vs. $615.462 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted income of $2.15 to $2.25, better than analysts’ forecast of $1.46 per share. Itron anticipates revenue of $555 million to $565 million, below Street view of $586.99 million.

For the full year, Itron has revised up its earnings guidance above analysts’ expectations.

The company now projects adjusted profit of $6.84 to $6.94 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $6 to $6.20 per share. Revenue is now anticipated to be $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion, compared with the previous guidance of $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn $6.08 per share, on revenue of $2.38 billion for the year.

ITRI was down by 0.06% at $138.10 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.mehr Nachrichten