Itron Inspire 2021 to Gather Industry Leaders for Hybrid Conference

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that its flagship event, Itron Inspire 2021 (formerly Itron Utility Week), will take place Oct. 1-8, 2021, both in person at the JW Marriott Desert Springs in Palm Desert, CA and virtually in a hybrid format. The customer-focused event will bring together leaders from across energy, water, industrial IoT and smart communities to share perspectives and best practices to drive the industry forward.

"Offering Itron Inspire in a hybrid format will allow us to bring our signature conference to more customers than ever before. We look forward to gathering under our new name, Itron Inspire, with a broader focus on how we, collectively, can leverage technology and services to drive business transformation, enhance customer engagement and unlock innovation,” said Marina Donovan, vice president, global marketing and public affairs. "I’m excited to safely gather again with our customers, partners and prospects to explore the possibilities for a better connected, sustainable and resourceful future.”

Itron Inspire’s in-person event will feature two insightful keynotes, two big picture sessions, more than 50 breakout sessions, multiple trainings and ample networking opportunities. For the virtual conference, select sessions will be livestreamed, including keynotes, big picture sessions and several breakout sessions. The schedule for the week-long event includes:

Pre-Conference Training and Forums: Oct. 2-3, 2021

Knowledge Conference: Oct. 3-5, 2021 Keynotes Breakout Sessions Big Picture Sessions Women in Utilities Reception

Post-Conference Training and Forums: Oct. 6-8, 2021

Registration for the conference, both in-person and virtual, will open in July and the full agenda will be available later this summer. To learn more, visit www.itron.com/inspire.

Itron is committed to the health and safety of attendees; Itron Inspire will follow local and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety.

