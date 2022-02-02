Itron Launches First-of-its-Kind Software Solution for Comprehensive Management of Electric Vehicle Charging

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced the launch of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Optimizer solution, which enables EV charging assets to work in harmony with the grid. Available globally, the first-of-its-kind solution is charger and vehicle agnostic, cloud-based and integrates EV charging management and grid management systems to provide comprehensive EV charging and energy management for utilities and EV charging operators. Itron’s initial focus for the solution will be on the fleet segment to address potential locational capacity constraints and the need for charging operators to optimize their energy consumption. Itron has found the solution can save end customers more than 35% on their energy costs through managed charging and can save utilities more than 20% annualized considering grid infrastructure investments and ongoing management. Early deployments for Itron’s EV charging solutions include two leading domestic and international utilities.

EV Charging Optimizer is a part of Itron’s Optimizer portfolio, which also includes DER Optimizer, Grid Edge Optimizer and associated professional services. The EV Charging Optimizer is a real-time, digital twin-based platform that was built from the ground up and provides EV charging operators and energy suppliers with a technology-driven solution to simplify planning, build and operations of EV charging and grid infrastructure. The integrated solution helps reduce costs for project stakeholders by optimizing EV-grid integration for utilities, managing charging schedules and the energy bill for EV charging operators and ensuring reliability and resiliency for both. With Itron’s EV Charging Optimizer, EV fleet owners can plan, operate and manage their EV fleets at the highest performance level and lowest costs while also integrating charging assets with other distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar and storage. At the same time, the solution can manage constraints at the grid edge for the utility through grid analytics and control and enables chargers to be grid-integrated assets that facilitate outcomes like vehicle to grid (V2G) and other grid resiliency functions.

Itron enables utility EV program managers and transportation electrification managers to set up, deploy, monitor and manage end-to-end EV charging programs, including customer consulting and advisory, enrollment, deployment and ongoing management. Utility charging-as-a-service (CaaS) programs or make-ready programs are both supported. As a hardware-, network- and vehicle-agnostic software solution, EV Charging Optimizer enables utility and customer choice and minimizes complexity.

"In order for the electrification of transportation to accelerate, the barriers for EV charging deployment need to be removed. As the new vehicle fuel, energy and power must be managed within an ecosystem of DERs to fully realize the economic benefits of electrification. Grid integration needs to be intelligently planned to ensure stakeholder needs are met for all parties. With EV Charging Optimizer, utilities and EV charging operators have access to comprehensive EV charging, energy management and turnkey solutions to help maintain grid reliability, resiliency and efficiency. This will allow utilities to optimize their grid investments in EV charging enablement and end customers to better manage their energy fuel costs,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron.

"With global EV adoption expected to increase 25% annually to 2030, capacity constraints from concentrated EV charging depots are inevitable. Utilities and charging operators need planning, managed charging and optimization tools to improve grid integration and minimize energy costs. Software platforms focused on minimizing total cost of ownership provide piece of mind for stakeholders,” said Scott Shepard, principal research analyst at Guidehouse Insights.

As part of the end-to-end solution offering, Itron is collaborating with best-in-class technology partners, integrating its EV smart charging management, DER management, grid analytics and optimization SaaS platform with the following partner offerings:

Amazon Web Services– Secure, reliable and scalable cloud computing services

Geotab – Providing cloud-based analytics to help businesses and governments optimize their fleets, including state-of-charge monitoring, GPS monitoring along with battery and vehicle performance analytics

The Mobility House – Charging management system ChargePilot to efficiently and locally operate charging infrastructure for EV fleets

Microgrid Labs – EVOPT software platform providing system level planning, fleet charging infrastructure digital twin, optimized charge management including DER integration and real-time visibility into fleet operations

Meteomatics AG – Fast and easy access to the world’s most accurate weather, ocean, environment and climate data for every location on earth

Heliox – Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) for EV fleets

The EV Charging Optimizer solution is available now. For more details, visit the product page on itron.com, read the blog or see the solution details below. To learn more, media and industry analysts are also invited to join an Itron press conference on Feb. 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. PST. Register here.

Additional Quotes

"As localities around the country scale up their electric vehicle charging infrastructure, it’s vital that these systems are seamless, secure and compliant with federal, state and local government standards. Itron’s forward-looking approach to grid interoperability is vital in ensuring broader adoption of electric vehicles, and AWS is proud to be a part of this important effort.”

- Kim Majerus, VP of State and Local Government & Education, Amazon Web Services.

"We are excited to be one of the first partners extending Itron’s EV fleet capabilities at the grid edge. The Mobility House’s best-in-class local charging and energy management system ChargePilot, deployed with over 650 global customers, will provide a robust, hardware & backend-agnostic solution for utilities and fleet owners as we transition to all-electric fleets.”

- Greg Hintler, U.S. Managing Director, The Mobility House

"Real-time data, optimization and orchestration are the future of EV charging and DER management. Itron is paving the way for grid integrated assets, and we are excited to collaborate and jointly develop a solution making the vision a reality.”

- Sankar Narayanan, CEO and Co-Founder, Microgrid Labs

Solution Details

As a device, network and software technology provider with expertise operating at the grid edge, Itron identified a gap in the market between existing EV charging and utility technology solutions. Itron’s EV Charging General Manager Mark Braby provides more context: "Our guiding principles were to take advantage of Itron’s strengths in energy measurement and ingesting real-time data at the grid edge, develop purpose-built software applications and then determine how we could use this to develop a software solution to accelerate EV charging deployments. We knew the platform had to scale to millions of endpoints, and to manage energy for commercial customers and grid operators it needed to be utility-grade, secure and resilient, so we spent the time to get the technology right.”

The same DNA and engineering leadership that led to Itron managing more than 75 million endpoints across AMI, distribution automation and smart city applications combined with a leading position in energy and load forecasting is being utilized to manage EV charging and DER assets at scale. Braby elaborates that "we believe we have created a game-changing platform that can operate at the scale that EV charging and DERs demand over the next several decades.”

The following provides more details on the solution, including what components Itron will bring to market alongside its partner ecosystem.

Itron EV Charging Optimizer

EVSE, network and vehicle-agnostic charging management software application

Digital twin that provides real-time visibility and analytics

Algorithms that provide multi-variant and multi-stakeholder optimization and control

Open API applications that offer rich integrations with third parties

AI and ML catalogs for forecasting accuracy and continuous algorithm improvement

Scalability to millions of endpoints

Utility-grade security

Hybrid cloud options and local hardware for resiliency and flexibility with deployments

Partner Technology Support

Grid planning, including power flow modelling

Vehicle planning, including databases of EVs and battery characteristics

Vehicle telematics

Local load optimization with charger hardware & backend-agnostic system

Solar, battery storage and other DER components

Data points for charging management algorithm improvement, including weather, route planning, traffic

Professional Services Support

Charging layout and depot design and engineering

Installation

EVSE procurement

Operations and Maintenance

Financing

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005344/en/