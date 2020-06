Itron Launches New Global Sales Channel Partner Program

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, unveils the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program. With this program, new and existing partners will have access to tools, training and support for Itron’s solutions, which will equip them to extend the reach of Itron’s technology to the markets they serve around the globe. The program is available now for partners in North America and will roll out to Latin America (LAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) over the next 12 months.

Developed to empower a diverse group of channel partners, Itron Engage will provide an interconnected community to meet the demands of a transforming customer base. The program features a variety of increasing benefits, and rewards partners who exhibit both expertise across the entire portfolio and exceptional, consistent performance.

Itron Engage will also provide partners with access to Itron University, a robust online training program augmented with best-in-class support to ensure partners clearly understand the breadth and depth of the Itron portfolio. In addition, this program will help Itron’s Channel Partners to manage the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stress it has created on critical infrastructure. By providing access to market development funds and financial services, the program will enable partners to sustain and grow relationships with their customers.

Current partners can take advantage of Itron Engage today through Itron Access, Itron’s existing partner portal. New partners can inquire about enrolling here.

"With an emphasis on simplification and standardization, Itron is continually investing in the people, relationships and infrastructure to support our channel partner community so we can work together to leverage our shared innovation, creativity and expertise,” said Mark de Vere White, senior vice president, Global Customer and Market Experience at Itron. "Itron Engage brings us together, equipping our partners to be more successful than ever, drive our collective success in the process and solve customers’ challenges.”

"At United Systems & Software, we help utilities and municipalities effectively utilize technology to better serve customers and citizens, and we look forward to taking advantage of Itron Engage,” said Scott Waldrop President of United Systems & Software, Itron’s 2019 Partner of the Year. "As a long-time Itron partner, we have benefited from collaborating with Itron, which has equipped us to expand our boundaries.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

