Itron Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is transforming the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide1. According to Gartner, "the Managed IoT connectivity service market enables connectivity, data collection, and analysis and additional decision services that are necessary for connected solutions.”

"We are proud to be named a Visionary by Gartner. We believe this report recognizes our expertise as an IoT platform solution provider for software and managed services and our experience in delivering smarter Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions to revolutionize energy, water and city services,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. "With more than 78 million endpoints under management by Itron, we are committed to supporting utility and city customers by providing secure intelligently connected solutions to deliver new services to consumers and support a broad ecosystem of IIoT devices.”

Connectivity and intelligence enable the digital transformation of critical energy, water and city services. Itron's globally proven, multi-purpose platform securely connects millions of IIoT devices around the world. Connecting any combination of water, electricity and gas, Itron’s IIoT platform helps cities, utilities and critical infrastructure operators deliver more efficient, reliable and resilient services. By collaborating with its ecosystem of partners, Itron delivers value-added applications and services that easily connect to its IIoT network. Itron’s platform delivers reliable, resilient performance for all the use cases a utility or city wants to enable ?via connectivity and inclusion of other IoT edge sensors, devices, analytics and a variety of communications options including RF mesh, cellular and more. Itron’s IIoT platform harnesses vast amounts of data and unlocks actionable insights to drive critical decisions. It enables customers to reduce their operating costs, empower consumers to manage their energy and water usage and costs, while maintaining distribution system resilience as an increasing number of distributed energy resources need to be supported. Itron enables automation of enterprise business processes and a closed loop, next-generation user experience between utilities, cities and energy consumers, helping utilities and cities achieve business results and greater value.

To download the complete report, visit https://go.itron.com/gartner-2022-iotmq.

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

