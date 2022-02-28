28.02.2022 14:56:03

Itron Q4 Profit Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Itron, Inc. (ITRI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company of $58.87 million or $1.30 per share, compared to net income of $21.52 million or $0.53 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.75, compared to $0.65 last year.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 8 percent to $485.64 million from $525.16 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue decreased 6 percent excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share on revenues of $505.76 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.25 to $1.75 per share on revenues between $2.0 billion and $2.1 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.12 per share on revenues of $2.20 billion for the year.

