Itron to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Aug. 5, 2019

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced today that it will release financial results for the three-month period that ended June 30, 2019 after the close of market on Aug. 5, 2019. The company will hold a conference call on Aug. 5, 2019 at 5 p.m. EDT to discuss the results. The company’s press release and financial statements will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.itron.com at 4 p.m. EDT.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Aug. 10, 2019. To access the telephone replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and enter passcode 7922157.

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely, and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

