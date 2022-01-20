Itron’s Intelis 250 Smart Gas Meter Receives Approval from Measurement Canada

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that its Intelis residential ultrasonic gas meter has received type approval from Measurement Canada, which confirms that it complies with PS-G-06 provisional specification for ultrasonic meters in Canada. As this is the first ultrasonic gas meter with an internal shutoff value to be approved by Measurement Canada, utilities can take advantage of Itron’s solution to transform how gas is delivered safely and efficiently.

With Itron’s Intelis smart gas meter, utilities can extend intelligence to the edge of the gas communications network. Utilities and cities can now take advantage of the smart capabilities of the Intelis gas meter, including a built-in automatic shutoff valve, to enhance customer and employee safety and improve operational savings.

With millions of Intelis gas meters contracted in North America, this proven meter is the most compact and lightweight 250 class gas meter on the market and offers self-monitoring shutoff capabilities benefiting both the homeowner and utility. The meter can be configured to shutoff automatically in the event of a high flow or high temperature incident, using local intelligence to minimize the risk of a gas explosion. Alarms can be brought back to the utility through network or mobile meter reading. Independent of reading topology, the smart meter can shut itself off without utility intervention.

"Open fuel lines caused from natural disasters, human error or malicious intent pose a threat to utility infrastructure. To prepare for the unexpected, utilities and cities can benefit from the enhanced gas safety measures found in Itron’s Intelis gas meter,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. "With Measurement Canada approval, utilities can now deploy and rely upon the Intelis gas meter to automatically shutoff within seconds of incident detection, regardless of utility involvement or network connectivity. Additionally, utilities operating under a network have the added benefit of being able to remotely shutoff the valve in the event of an emergency. We are thrilled that the Intelis gas meter is the first residential ultrasonic meter with a shutoff valve to be approved by Measurement Canada.”

