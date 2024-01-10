10.01.2024 11:15:00

It's 2024: Upgrade Your Retirement Goals With These AI Stocks

The tech-centric Nasdaq Composite rebounded 43% in 2023. Leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) technology played a key role in the market's rally last year, which is a positive signal of where these stocks are headed over the long term.If you need more growth for your portfolio, focusing on profitable AI companies that lead their industry would be a great place to start. We'll look at three "Magnificent Seven" stocks that trade at fair valuations relative to their growth and could deliver market-beating returns.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock skyrocketed in 2023, rising 238%. Booming demand for chips that can handle the massive data workloads needed for AI training has lit a fire under the business. The company just unveiled its H200 graphics processing unit (GPU) for data centers which is even more powerful than the previous H100. It could set the stage for another year of strong growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

