10.02.2023 18:11:00
It's A 10® Haircare and Be a 10 Cosmetics™ Announces 30% off Sale in Honor of Valentine's Day
The Sale Comes Amid Rising Costs of Consumer Product Goods, in an Effort to Give Back to Loyal Fans this Holiday.
MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, founder, CEO and full-owner of famed haircare brand, It's a 10® Haircare, as well as Be A 10 Cosmetics™ is pleased to announce a weekend-long 30% off sale on their websites, Itsa10haircare.com and Bea10.com. This news comes after both brands announced a price freeze across their retailers earlier last month.
While this sale is yet another marker of the brand's desire to give consumers the opportunity to experience their products at a more affordable price point, it's also especially significant, as many other brands have been forced to do the opposite, increasing prices of their goods as a result of record-breaking inflation rates and supply-chain issues.
"Every product I've put my stamp on has been made to make women love and feel good about themselves," said Aronson. She continued, "That's why I want to continue to open the door to consumers and make our products more widely accessible any chance I get. Afterall, for me, the most valuable kind of love is self-love."
The sale will begin today, February 10th, 2023, on ItsA10Haircare.com and BeA10.com and will run until 11:59pm on February 14th 2023. Here users can expect to shop for favorites such as It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner, or the Be a 10 Be Separate Mascara. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
About It's a 10® Haircare:
It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.
About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:
Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.
