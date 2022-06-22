It's A 10® Haircare CEO, Carolyn Aronson Sells Superyacht She's a 10

Beauty entrepreneur looks to next nautical endeavor

MIAMI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, CEO of It's A 10 Haircare and one of the few female-superyacht owners in the space is excited to announce the sale of her famed 50-meter Oceanfast superyacht, She's a 10. The multi-million-dollar sale is a major move for Aronson, who is looking to expand her portfolio, as she is now in the building stages of an even bigger Mangusta GranSport 54, which is currently being constructed in Italy.

A relative newcomer in the world of yachting, Aronson first purchased She's a 10 in 2014. At the time she described it as a "fixer-upper with great bones." As with every venture she embarks on, Aronson dove fully into the yachting world, and shocked many as she successfully navigated full ownership of the boat for almost a decade. Not only did she succeed in ownership, but she also completely flipped the yacht to its fullest potential ensuring no value of this ship was lost, even after 8 years from Aronson's initial purchase.

Prior to the sale, She's a 10 had become a business within itself, being utilized not only for leisure but for everything from entertaining brand partners, to becoming one of the most popular charters in South Florida, and even being used as the site for philanthropic endeavors offering its use to the Children's Diagnostics Center as well as Big Brother Big Sister South Florida and more.

For Aronson's latest nautical investment, the brand new, She's a 10 Too will measure 54 meters, with the extra space allowing for her family to live, work and entertain for longer periods of time and withstand the big seas. Exciting features will include a beautiful swimming pool in the boat's bow, decks off the back for lounging, a private balcony off of the master suite, and additional custom touches within the design curated by Aronson herself. The ship is set to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The design by Alberto Mancini marries elegant style with a bold statement in form and detail in accordance with the vessel's anticipated 30 knot performance, with the ability to going up to 4200KM at 12 knots, allowing for long navigation to cross the entire world from Europe to South America, drawing global attention. Her build will closely echo the successful proven performance of Mangusta's first two Gransport 54's, and will be the product of Mangusta's extensive investment in research and development to achieve high levels of performance with marked improvements in efficiency. The new build incorporates extensive outdoor spaces totaling 168.5 square meters (1814 square feet), a 72 square meter (775 square foot) Beach Club, and a large glass-walled Infinity Pool of 10 cubic meters (2640-gallon capacity) which will comfortably seat 12 people.

"When I made the decision to take part in yacht ownership, I was a true beginner with years of knowledge I needed to understand quickly. I'm sure because of this, many thought I would never last, which is common in the yachting world. It's not for the weary," says Aronson. "She's a 10 was my first superyacht, and I learned everything you need to know about it – from how to upkeep the engines, to how to manage a crew. Now armed with this intel, I am excited to announce that I will be building my next yacht, She's a 10 Too, completely from scratch. It is going to be a sleek and sexy yacht complete with state-of-the-art features and the strength and speed to travel the world."

To learn more about She's a 10, click here and follow Carolyn Aronson at @itsa10ceo to stay up to date with her yachting and additional business endeavors.

About Carolyn Aronson:

Carolyn Aronson is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and the founder and CEO of It's A 10 Haircare, one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world. She announced full ownership of the company in 2017 and bought out her partner. In addition, as of November 2020, Carolyn announced the launch of Be A 10 Cosmetics, where she is also the Founder, CEO and owner of the brand. In addition to her beauty endeavors, she also co-owns a record label, It's A 10 Records, amongst many other business ventures.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-a-10-haircare-ceo-carolyn-aronson-sells-superyacht-shes-a-10-301573065.html

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare