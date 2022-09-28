It's a Make-or-Break Moment for Coinbase -- What Should Investors Do?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During 2020 and a good portion of 2021, investors experienced unparalleled stock market euphoria. Whether internet personalities were pumping the next GameStop or retail traders were looking for the next needle in a haystack, perhaps no other asset class rocketed to the moon faster than cryptocurrency.While there are a number of large crypto tokens such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, there also are thousands of alt coins, any number of which are scams. For those who were looking to invest in crypto without picking an individual token, trading exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) looked like a reasonable option. After a widely followed public offering in 2021, Coinbase stock reached stratospheric levels. It's no coincidence that the company's stock price was moving in lockstep with Bitcoin and other major tokens. Looked at another way, Coinbase stock is highly correlated to the volatility in the broader crypto markets.While this may be exciting, investors need to remember that this relationship works both ways. And as crypto enthusiasm has waned throughout 2022 as investors flock to less-speculative asset classes, Coinbase stock has suffered. Amid management criticism, new relationships with large financial institutions, and increasing competition from private market start-ups, Coinbase certainly presents an interesting case study. Let's dig into the company's happenings and assess if now is a good time to buy the stock.Continue reading