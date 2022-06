It’s a serverless and containerized world

A new report from Datadog reveals that serverless computing could be entering the mainstream. This has already been the case in my world for the past few years. Results show that more than half of all organizations are using serverless on one of the three major public cloud providers: Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.This is a bit different than just two years ago when most serverless development occurred on a single cloud provider in 2020. Now, all three of the big companies are enjoying explosive growth of serverless.[ Also on InfoWorld: How to choose a cloud serverless platform ]This means that serverless is now considered more of an “open” concept, much like containers. Support across cloud providers removes some of the fears that serverless development leads to lock-in. Lock-in can still occur, however, if you’re consistently leveraging features and services that you can’t find on other cloud platforms.To read this article in full, please click here