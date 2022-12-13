|
13.12.2022 15:00:00
It's back! 1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s list of weird junk finds in 2022
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The results are in! The World's Largest Junk Removal Company, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is unveiling their annual list of weird junk items!
Let's face it, we all have junk that piles up in our homes. There are typical items such as broken appliances or outdated electronics, but then there are those items that are so unbelievably weird you don't know how they ever came to be in your possession. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has seen it all. With over 160 franchise locations across the United States, Canada, and Australia, their teams come across weird and wacky items every day.
Picking the most bizarre junk items wasn't easy, but after careful consideration the list was narrowed down to the Top 10 Weirdest Junk Finds of 2022.
1-800-GOT-JUNK? has been making junk disappear for 33 years. They pride themselves on their exceptional customer service and their professional, friendly teams. Whether you have traditional junk items, or something wacky and strange, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? makes junk removal quick and easy, all you have to do is point.
About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?
1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-back-1-800-got-junks-list-of-weird-junk-finds-in-2022-301701104.html
SOURCE 1-800-GOT-JUNK?
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.