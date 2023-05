It's Been 3 Years Since This Stock Was a Buy. Here Is Why You Should Grab Some Shares.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud technology company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is trading near 52-week lows after its most recent earnings report didn't meet Wall Street's expectations. The stock had been resilient through much of the bear market over these past couple of years.But with cracks showing in a rocky economic climate, investors may finally have the opportunity they've been waiting for to own the stock at a reasonable valuation.Here is why investors should grab some shares and not put too much weight into the stock's recent dip.