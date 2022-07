It's Better to Be Overprepared for a Recession Than Underprepared

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To put it lightly, the first half of 2022 has been a challenging year in the stock market. Between the major indexes being down double-digit percentages year to date, blue-chip companies seeing their stocks plunge, and portfolios losing value seemingly by the hour, it's been rough. Add in rising inflation at a level that we haven't seen in decades, and it has many people wondering if a recession is on the way.I can't say with 100% certainty whether we're headed for a recession, but I can say that it's always better to be overprepared than underprepared for one. If you stay ready, you won't have to get ready.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading