It's Just What It Says It Is: A Handbook for Those Living in the 21st Century

WAXHAW, N.C., June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Robin D. Johnson offers guidance for those concerned about the future of our society in The 21st Century Handbook: Cultural Chaos, Real Men, DNA, and Dragons ($19.49, paperback, 9781631292248; $35.49, dust jacket, 9781631292255; $9.99, e-book, 9781631292262).

Johnson voices the concern of many when he sees the narrative of history altered, innocent lives being taken by troubled individuals, and the core of the family attacked. How should citizens navigate these times?

"Some historians believe culture is religion externalized. Is America's moral compass cracked beyond repair? We the People need to come together and figure this out, but it's complicated; everything is affected . . . and related. Assistance is needed before everybody drowns in this sea of political correctness. The people need a Handbook," said Johnson.

Dr. Robin D. Johnson has been a practicing General Dentist for over 35 years. He received his B.S. in Biology and Doctor of Dental Science at West Virginia University. His love of the natural world and the outdoors, as well as enthusiasm for learning about history and science, has led him to research these interrelated topics and share his findings with others. Dr. Johnson has taught Bible and History to college students, as well as giving presentations about science and the Bible to church and student groups of all ages. He has certificates in Homeopathic Medicine, is a health and wellness consultant, and has served on the Union County, NC Board of Health for nine years. He has contributed numerous articles and commentaries to newspapers, but this is his first book.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. The 21st Century Handbook is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Liberty Hill Publishing