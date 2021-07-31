It's National Avocado Day -- And Avocado Green's Epic One-Day-Only Flash Sale Is The Perfect Way To Celebrate

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Avocado Day, Avocado Green — makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products — is launching a one-day flash sale with exclusive savings on certified organic mattresses, 100% reclaimed wood bed frames, adjustable bed frames, and organic certified linen sheets and pillows.

As part of Avocado's Giving initiative, they'll also work with the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation to plant three avocado trees in El Salvador for every mattress order on National Avocado Day. And through its partnership with 1% For the Planet, 1% of all revenue will go to their current nonprofit partner, Trees, Water, and People, which helps communities protect, conserve, and manage their natural resources.

On July 31 only, customers can take advantage of $100 savings on any Avocado mattress, including its award-winning Green Mattress, with code AVODAY at AvocadoMattress.com. Verified service members, including veterans, military personnel, nurses, doctors, and emergency medical technicians, as well as, educators, law enforcement, and firefighters, are all eligible to receive a 5% discount off any product (this offer cannot be combined with other discounts).

Breathable, lovely, and perfect for summer, shoppers can also save $50 on linen sheets and linen duvet covers with code SLEEPCOOL. Sometimes a new pillow can make all the difference for a good night's sleep, and Green and Molded Latex pillows are now 20% off with the code PILLOWTALK.

The savings don't stop there. Customers can also save $150 on the Natural Wood, Eco Wood, and Malibu Floating Bed Frame, $100 off the Luxury Adjustable Base and Mid Century Bed Frame, as well as $100 off the Malibu Dresser and $50 off the Malibu nightstand — no code needed.

Every order also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-national-avocado-day--and-avocado-greens-epic-one-day-only-flash-sale-is-the-perfect-way-to-celebrate-301345250.html

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress