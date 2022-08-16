It's National Tell a Joke Day! And Laffy Taffy® is Partnering with T-Pain to Print Your Jokes on Their Iconic (W)rappers

Popular Candy Brand Known for LOL "Dad Jokes" on Every Wrapper Launches Nationwide "Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper" Joke-Writing Contest Judged by the Famed Producer and Rapper (ALL PUNS Intended)

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They may be your jokes, but it's Laffy Taffy's (w)rapper…and after rapping 15 original one-liners into official retirement, T-Pain will help select the next generation of "dad jokes" to be printed on the fruity, chewy candy packaging.

Kicking off today, AKA National Tell a Joke Day, the beloved candy brand is hosting its first joke-writing contest in decades, dubbed "Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper." 101 (LOL…get it!?) participating fans will become part of Laffy Taffy's decades-long legacy as their jokes are printed on wrappers which will be available to purchase at retailers nationwide. Winners will also receive a custom bag of Laffy Taffy mini bars exclusively featuring their one-liners to "Pass the Laff" to friends and family. The Grand Prize winner for the "best laff", judged and selected by GRAMMY Award-winning superstar artist T-Pain, will receive a cash prize of $5,000, a custom bag of mini bars with their jokes and a wrapper autographed by T-Pain to enjoy as a keepsake.

Joke-tellers nationwide wishing to enter "Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper" can visit www.laffytaffy.com/yourjokes from Aug. 16 – Sept. 16 to submit jokes through the online form for a chance to win. Jokes submitted to the contest will be judged based upon humor, originality, creativity and relevance to brand values. Terms and Conditions apply. Fans can only submit one joke, so choose carefully! To help prevent writer's block, Laffy Taffy will offer inspiration by sharing some of their existing jokes on the website.

"Those who know me best understand comedic humor is a passion of mine and I really enjoy telling jokes and having a good, old-fashioned laff," says T-Pain. "I've always loved the taste of Laffy Taffy and enjoyed reading the hilarious dad jokes on their wrappers, so I'm excited that joke-tellers nationwide will have the opportunity to have their own printed on the packaging and that I'll get to decide who has the funniest pun – we're going to have a lot of fun reading submissions and eating Laffy Taffy, I can't wait."

T-Pain took to the stage at famous comedic institution in Laffy Taffy's hometown, Zanies Comedy Club Chicago, last night to announce the contest and rap the "original jokes" into sweet retirement, making room for new jokes on the iconic wrappers. This is Laffy Taffy's latest innovative effort to help fans "pass a laff"...just last month the brand sold out of NFTs featuring the retired jokes in under 46 minutes!

"The family-fun jokes featured on our wrappers have been a staple for nearly 40 years, and we're excited to celebrate this iconic part of the Laffy Taffy experience in a way that allows our fans to be part of the brand's legacy," says Dave Foldes, Marketing Director of Laffy Taffy at Ferrara Candy Company. "Laffy Taffy lovers often reach out to share their jokes and make suggestions, so we wanted to provide this unique opportunity for them to contribute and demonstrate their joke-writing skills on a large scale. We can't wait to see what they come up with!"

To find a Laffy Taffy retailer near you and check out LOL jokes, visit www.laffytaffy.com and follow @LaffyTaffy on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

About Laffy Taffy:

Since 1971, Laffy Taffy® has been bringing little bites of delight to families and children of all ages. Laffy Taffy's portfolio of products include their classic mini bars, Stretchy and Tangy bars, Laffy Taffy Ropes and LAFF BITES®. Laffy Taffy classic candy is available in fan favorite fruit flavors including Cherry, Strawberry, Grape, Watermelon, Sour Apple, Banana and Blue Raspberry. Laffy Taffy LAFF BITES are available in new TROPICAL bags featuring mango, red orange, pineapple and guava flavors, "GONE BANANAS!™" banana-only bags and assorted bags with four fruity flavors: Cherry, Strawberry, Green Apple and Blue Raspberry.

About Ferrara:

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com .

About T-Pain:

Since emerging in 2004, GRAMMY Award-winning artist T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, and sold out shows across multiple continents. His voice could be heard loud and clear as "All I Do Is Win" soundtracked President Barack Obama's entry into the White House Correspondents' Dinner, during the "most popular" NPR Tiny Desk Concert in the series' history, and when he shocked audiences everywhere as the first-ever winner of FOX's smash The Masked Singer. In June 2022 he hosted his first ever Wiscansin Festival in Milwaukee, now an annual event acknowledged by the state of Wisconsin. T-Pain also serves as label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment.

The Tallahassee trailblazer's influence transcends generations in music and more; his Nappy Boy Gaming team is home to a diverse group of gamers including BigCheese KIT, Granny, Lopes, Cardboard Cowboy and Hertlife and together they are taking over the Twitch airwaves. Exhibiting a longstanding affinity for drifting, T-Pain created Nappy Boy Automotive as a way to build out his own drifting team. Not stopping there, T-Pain is also an actor and author with his literary debut Can I Mix You a Drink hitting the shelves in 2021.

