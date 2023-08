It's Never Too Early for Disney World to Cash In on Halloween

Seeing Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) Magic Kingdom decked out with autumn decor since last week seems bizarre in light of record heat levels and the fact that we're still in early August. Now come the trick-or-treaters. The world 's most visited theme park kicks off its Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Friday night. Guests will pay between $109 and $199 on select nights through Nov. 1 to enjoy exclusive Halloween activities at night after day guests have left. It may seem like a lot of money for a few hours of costumed revelry, themed attractions, candy stations, and unique meet-and-greet opportunities, but consumers aren't flinching. All six party nights in August have sold out. Theme-park operators have experienced sluggish attendance trends in recent months. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) posted an overall decline in guest counts when it reported fresh quarterly results earlier this week. Disney followed by revealing that its Florida resort's performance came in softer than it did during the same fiscal third quarter a year earlier.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel