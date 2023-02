It’s not easy being a stock market villain

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

IT’S not easy being a short-seller. The odds are stacked against you from the outset. Stocks tend to climb over time, so unlike peers who buy stocks before they sell, you don’t have the tailwind of a rising market. Then you have to navigate a tricky risk-management dynamic: When you’re right, your stocks go down but that diminishes position size and hence your potential return; when you’re wrong, your position grows, heightening your risk. As a short-seller, the maximum you can make on a stock is 100 per cent, yet potential losses are uncapped.