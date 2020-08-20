"It's not easy being green". Sustainable Somm, Brett Zimmerman echoes Jim Henson's famous quote as he embarks on a journey to help better define "natural" and celebrate environmental and social re...

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know the famous song developed by Jim Henson that became Kermit's catchphrase. Well, this couldn't ring more true for the wine & spirits industry. Master Sommelier, Brett Zimmerman has always been passionate about digging into the world of sustainable best practices which has led him to embark on a journey to help define what it means to be green. Much of this space is nebulous, self-declared and not entirely regulated making it difficult to quantify and truly understand.

Brett will use Sustainable Somm as a platform to share his passion and expertise while educating and bringing together experts from around the world to weigh in and help define what it means to be a natural wine & spirits producer and why it is growing in popularity.

Brett will work alongside the non-profit Clean Label Project towards a clear mission to use science and education to inspire the adoption of socially and environmentally responsible agricultural and production practices.

In today's unprecedented times, health and wellness is becoming more and more important as an everyday lifestyle choice. Consumers are becoming more educated about what they are putting into their bodies and are opting for more natural choices from responsible producers.

["It is time for the beverage alcohol industry to make some changes to benefit the health of consumers – my mission is to educate and inspire people to make these changes."], "The goal of Sustainable Somm is to provide one place where we can educate about the natural wine & spirits world, share stories and best practices with the help of leading experts including winemakers, scientists, progressive thinkers, innovators, and agents of change to inform consumer purchase decisions and become the trusted source for this information.

For more information, visit: Sustainablesomm.org, follow Sustainable Somm on Facebook: www.facebook.com/sustainablesomm, and Instagram: www.Instagram.com/sustainablesomm

About BRETT ZIMMERMAN, MS

Owner of Boulder Wine Merchant, Executive Director of Clean Label Project Sustainable Somm

Born and raised in Colorado, Brett Zimmerman discovered his passion for wine as a waiter while studying at the University of Colorado. His love of food and wine and high ambition, landed him sommelier positions at the highly acclaimed Charlie Trotter's in Chicago and celebrated restaurant Aqua, gaining tremendous knowledge along the way. He successfully opened his own restaurant, Mateo in his native state, and after three years, he left the restaurant business to focus on his true passion – fine wine – taking a position as Colorado's General Manager of the American Fine Wine Division of Southern Wine and Spirits. This dedication to his craft culminated in the spring of 2007, when Zimmerman successfully passed his Masters Examination and earned the highly coveted distinction of Master Sommelier (only 269 hold this certification in across the world).

With MS under his belt, his continued pursuit of passion led him to purchase Boulder Wine Merchant from fellow Master Sommeliers Wayne Belding and Sally Mohr in August 2010.

Zimmerman also serves as a consultant of the Clean Label Project where Sustainable Somm was born.

Master Zimmerman currently lives in Boulder with his wife and co-owner of the Wine Merchant, and their two sons.

About Sustainable Somm

Sustainable Somm was launched in 2020 by Brett Zimmerman and the national non-profit Clean Label Project with the mission of using science and education to inspire the adoption of socially and environmentally responsible agricultural and production practices. www.sustainablesomm.org

About Clean Label Project

Clean Label Project™ is a national non-profit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. Visit cleanlabelproject.org for more information on Clean Label Project.

