It's Not Just Warren Buffett: Other Billionaires Are Betting Big on This Industry, and You Can, Too

When Warren Buffett buys stocks, investors pay attention. You can get great advice and portfolio inspiration from following the investing guru. More than specific stock picks, though, Buffett's buying and selling activity can also give investors a clue about overall market trends.Based on Berkshire Hathaway's most recent filings, there's a clear trend it's betting on now: the housing industry. Buffett typically steers clear of "hot" stocks and hype, and part of what makes him a legendary investor is the ability to see trends early and find value in places where other investors aren't looking.The big news in the recent filing were three new positions in D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI), NVR (NYSE: NVR), and Lennar (NYSE: LEN.B) -- all homebuilders. And it's not just Buffett. Other top asset managers have also bought stocks recently that indicate their faith in a recovery of the real estate and housing industries.